Finidi undeterred by Enyimba’s first-leg loss to Wydad in AFL

Nigerian champions Enyimba fell to a 1-0 defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the quarterfinal of the maiden African Football League (AFL) and head coach Finidi George has reacted to the loss.

The former international expressed optimism that Enyimba can overturn their first leg deficit against the Moroccan club.

In Sunday’s quarter-final first leg of the tie in Uyo, Enyimba finished with 10 men after Somiari Alalibo was shown a red card.

Despite the defeat, Finidi believes if his players can take their chances in the second leg of the tie, they can still see off the Moroccans.

“Football is about goal scoring, if we had scored the overall result would have been different,” he said on Brila FM.

“In a couple of days we will have the return leg, I’m happy that in as much as we want to win the game, I’m happy that we lost by just 1-0 which gives us another opportunity to go over there and see if we can.

“If we have the same opportunities that we got here, if we can take one or two it’s going to be a different ball game.

“I’m quite optimistic about the second leg but it’s unfortunate that we lost the first leg.“

The AFL, an annual continental club football competition run by CAF, will run alongside CAF’s other main club competitions, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

