Otti gifts Enyimba players N20m for winning Nigeria Premier League

In a move to thank the Enyimba players for winning the 2022–23 Nigeria Premier League, the Governor of Abia state has handed N20 million to them.

Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, distributed the cash to the athletes.

Former club chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu, head coach Finidi George, his assistants, and other support personnel would receive different compensation for their work.

Governor Otti pledged to honor the players and their representatives as he hosted the team at the government house over the weekend

Enyimba took home the championship after coming out on top at the NPL Super Six playoffs held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos in June.

The Peoples’ Elephant’s triumph was their ninth NPL domestic championship.

