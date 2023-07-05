Man Utd complete Mount signing from Chelsea

Premier League club Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old is Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer in a deal worth an initial £55m with a possible £5m in add-ons.

“I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it,” said England international Mount.

“I will be giving everything to experience that again at United.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it.

“I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Chelsea rejected United’s first three bids for Mount before an agreement was finally reached.

