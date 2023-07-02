Liverpool complete Dominik Szoboszlai signing from Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai, a midfielder for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, has been acquired by Liverpool on a five-year agreement for 70 million euro.

The Hungarian, whose release clause was triggered, became the Reds’ second marquee acquisition of the summer.

Szoboszlai’s signing follows the £35 million acquisition of Brighton midfielder and Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister.

His arrival is subject to a work visa.

“It’s a really historic club, really good players, good coach,” he said.

“For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons with RB Leipzig, and helped the club finish third in the league.

