Fabregas retires from professional football

Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his immediate retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old had a great career during which he won the World Cup with Spain, the Premier League twice at Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona.

The Spaniard ends his career one year into a two-year contract with Italian club Como in Serie B.

Fabregas says he will now move into coaching with Como’s reserve and youth teams.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas posted on Instagram.

“It’s not all sadness, though, as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907.

“A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about.

“This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career.

“So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game.

“I loved every minute.”

Fabregas won 110 caps for Spain and also won the European Championship twice, in 2008 and 2012, either side of lifting the country’s first World Cup, in South Africa.

