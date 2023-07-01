Sports
Onyekuru joins Adana Demirspor on permanent deal
Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish Super Lig club, Adana Demirspor on a permanent deal.
Onyekuru linked up with the Blues Lightnings on loan from Greek Super League club, Olympiacos last summer.
Adana Demirspor have now opted to trigger the option in the agreement to make the move permanent.
Read Also: Onyekuru joins Turkish club Adana Demirspor on loan
The Nigeria international penned a three-year contract with Adana Demirspor paying €3.5m to secure his services.
The 26-year-old spent only one season at Olympiacos, failing to register a goal in 14 league appearances.
Onyekuru however scored eight goals and provided three assists in 30 games for Adana Demirspor last season.
Onyekuru previously played for KAS Eupen, Anderlecht, Galatasaray and Monaco.
