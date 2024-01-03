Turkey arrests 56 suspects wanted in 18 countries

The Turkish government says its security agencies have arrested and detained 56 ‘high-priority suspects’ who were declared wanted in 18 different countries for various crimes ranging from drug dealing, money laundering, murder, counterfeiting and assault.

Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, who made the announcement on Wednesday, said the suspects were placed on Interpol’s “red notice” on “diffusion message” systems which gives their arrest priority, as well as flag such suspects for arrest and extradition by individual countries around the world.

According to Yerlikaya, the arrested suspects were declared wanted in the United States, Germany, India, and a host of former Soviet Republics as well as other parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Though names and identities of the suspects were not disclosed, Yerlikaya said they were rounded up in coordinated security sweeps across 11 provinces, including Istanbul.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now