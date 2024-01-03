Blasts kill over 100 in Slain Iranian General’s anniversary

Two bombs in a quick session killed over 100 people marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Iranian military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in the eastern city of Kerman.

Soleimani was killed in a United States drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in 2020.

Local officials said there two explosions were recorded as thousands were walking along the route to the final resting place of the military commander.

Reports suggest roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos in what Iranian authorities described as a terrorist attack.



More than 170 were also injured in the attack.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kerman Mayor, Saeed Tabrizi, told journalists the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.

