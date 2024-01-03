International
Blasts kill over 100 in Slain Iranian General’s anniversary
Two bombs in a quick session killed over 100 people marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Iranian military commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in the eastern city of Kerman.
Soleimani was killed in a United States drone strike in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in 2020.
Local officials said there two explosions were recorded as thousands were walking along the route to the final resting place of the military commander.
Reports suggest roadside bombs were detonated by remote control, causing widespread carnage and chaos in what Iranian authorities described as a terrorist attack.
READ ALSO: Iran executes British-Iranian, Akbari, for allegedly spying
More than 170 were also injured in the attack.
However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Kerman Mayor, Saeed Tabrizi, told journalists the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...