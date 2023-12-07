International
Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion, flood leaves three dead
The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, on Thursday, declared a state of emergency in the country after a huge blast at an explosives depot and flooding in other parts of the country’s main island left at least three people dead.
Local media reports that the explosion which occurred overnight in the industrial area of Providence, southeast of the capital, Victoria, caused massage damage to the environment and surrounding areas.
A statement from Ramkalawan’s office in which he pronounced the state of emergency, also ordered people to stay at home to give emergency services space to work.
“Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement,” the statement said.
“This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work.”
Ramkalawan who later addressed a press conference, confirmed that three people had died in the heavy rain and flooding, which mostly affecting the northern part of the main island of Mahe.
He added that more than 100 people, mostly minors, were reported injured in the blast at Providence and had been taken to hospitals or clinics.
“Many buildings in the vicinity of the explosion were badly damaged and some were flattened completely by the blast.
“The damages are huge and many families have moved out of their homes for security reasons,” Ramkalawan said.
