Three Malians to face trial over Ibadan explosion

The Oyo State government says it will prosecute three persons identified as suspects in an explosion that occurred at the Old Bodija area of Ibadan on January 16, which claimed five lives, injured 77 persons and destroyed 58 houses.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this to journalists after presenting an official report on the explosion to Governor, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday, said the three identified suspects, who are Malians would soon be charged to court.

Owoseni said the report comprises of findings of medical, security and engineering teams set up by the government.

“Three persons of interest have been identified in connection with the cause of the unfortunate incident, and they will face prosecution based on the investigation carried out,” Owoseni said while addressing newsmen.

“The character of the explosive is known as ‘Water Gel Type Based Explosive’ and the explosion was triggered by an electric spark.

“The government will check on the immigration status of all the people of interest since a majority of them are from Mali. The street where the incident happened was Aderinola Street and not Dejo Oyelese Street, as earlier reported. The epicentre of the tragedy is No. 8A and No. 8B.

“We have been able to report that the swiftness with which security was deployed to the epicentre had so far successfully made the state fully secure the environment.

“And with the security that was provided, the state has also been able to prevent untoward happenings, especially opportunistic crimes that hoodlums always take advantage of such situations to carry out. We can recall that an emergency situation centre was put in place by the governor and was located at the premises of the state Housing Corporation, Ibadan.

“The EOC has so far collated information, data of things that happened there and some of the data collated include census of the respective houses and the fatalities that were affected, including the extent of losses suffered.

“As of 6 pm on Friday, February 3, which was the 18th day of the incident, a total of 335 affected persons registered at the emergency situation centre including 16 companies or business operators, churches, mosques, three schools and the University College Hospital also approached the centre to report on their losses.

“The losses reported also include fatality, injuries of various degrees, damages ranging from total collapse and submerging of houses, houses that suffered collateral damage and the ones that suffered minimal damages,” the Special Adviser said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now