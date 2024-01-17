IBADAN EXPLOSION: Makinde blames illegal miners, says two dead, 77 injured

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion that rocked the Bodija Area of Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday was caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

The explosion affected a section of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Oyo State House of Assembly, the residence of the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, some buildings at Ologuneru, Apete, New Garage, Bashorun, Akobo, Sango and Eleyele.

Though reports have claimed that no fewer than 10 persons were feared killed and 15 others hospitalised following the incident, Makinde said two people lost their lives while 77 others were injured in the explosion that cause widespread panic in the ancient city.

Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion Tuesday night, said though further investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The governor tweeted further: “In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged, and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Makinde also revealed that the “medical bills of victims will be picked by the government” while promising to ensure that all those whose houses were affected were ‘supported to rebuild their lives”

He urged residents to be calm, noting that rescue operations had already started at the scene of the incident.

“Earth-moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan.

“Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident.

“I urge all residents to please call 615 for any emergencies they may be experiencing at this time and to remain calm and stay away from the immediate scene of the incident to allow rescue operations to be carried out without interference,” he added.

