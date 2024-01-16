News
Uzodimma dissolves cabinet after inauguration for second term as Imo governor
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has dissolved the state’s expanded executive council members following the commencement of his second tenure in office.
The governor was sworn in for another term of four years on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.
Uzodinma, who addressed the cabinet members at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday, said the dissolution took immediate effect.
He added that the decision was in line with the 1999 Constitution.
Those affected by the dissolution include all commissioners, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.
Also affected were the Sole Administrators of the 27 local government areas of the state.
The governor commended the affected officials for their support and contribution to his success in the November 11, 2023, governorship election in the state and his subsequent inauguration for a second term in office.
He said: “This second tenure will offer us the needed opportunity to consolidate on the solid foundation put in place.
“I want to remind you that whether you will be directly involved in the new dispensation or tangentially involved, wherever you are, you will be proud to have been part of this government.”
