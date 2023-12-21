Imo govt inaugurates small claims court

The Imo State Government has inaugurated a small claims court to adjudicate in claim cases within the range of N5 million.

The State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, during the inauguration of the court, on Wednesday, in Owerri, the state capital, noted that the court would speed up justice in the state.

Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku, explained that the court was established to address certain cases which are not supposed to go through the process of the main court for adjudication.

He added that qualified and competent magistrates would be appointed to manage the court.

Uzodimma said: “We must know the quality of people sent to manage this court. They must know the rules of the game.

“It is important for Imo State to ensure that magistrates that are sent to this court are people who are sensitive and cognisant of the contents of the court and content of the law.

“It is a well-known fact that the conventional method of justice delivery system is cumbersome, time consuming and sometimes frustrating. The backlogs of cases sandwiched with many other issues, causes undue delay in cases that could be easily decided.

“That is why the birth of small claims procedure is necessary. The administration of justice in that regard was good for both the judiciary and the citizens.”

The chairman of the court, Benjamin Iheka, however, described the decision for the establishment of the court as a bold one.

“It will provide solution to minor financial claims arising from both formal and informal contractual obligations. Its procedures are simple, speedy and inexpensive,” Iheka said.

