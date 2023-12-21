Politics
Imo govt inaugurates small claims court
The Imo State Government has inaugurated a small claims court to adjudicate in claim cases within the range of N5 million.
The State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, during the inauguration of the court, on Wednesday, in Owerri, the state capital, noted that the court would speed up justice in the state.
Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku, explained that the court was established to address certain cases which are not supposed to go through the process of the main court for adjudication.
He added that qualified and competent magistrates would be appointed to manage the court.
Uzodimma said: “We must know the quality of people sent to manage this court. They must know the rules of the game.
READ ALSO: ‘Arrest Simon Ekpa, bring him to sit at home with Ndigbo’, Uzodinma tasks military
“It is important for Imo State to ensure that magistrates that are sent to this court are people who are sensitive and cognisant of the contents of the court and content of the law.
“It is a well-known fact that the conventional method of justice delivery system is cumbersome, time consuming and sometimes frustrating. The backlogs of cases sandwiched with many other issues, causes undue delay in cases that could be easily decided.
“That is why the birth of small claims procedure is necessary. The administration of justice in that regard was good for both the judiciary and the citizens.”
The chairman of the court, Benjamin Iheka, however, described the decision for the establishment of the court as a bold one.
“It will provide solution to minor financial claims arising from both formal and informal contractual obligations. Its procedures are simple, speedy and inexpensive,” Iheka said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...