‘Arrest Simon Ekpa, bring him to sit at home with Ndigbo’, Uzodinma tasks military

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on the Nigerian military and the Federal Government to arrest self-styled Prime Minister of Biafran Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa and bring him to the country to enjoy the sit-at-home he orders in the South-East region.

Uzodinma who made the call on Saturday in Owerri when the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, said for lasting peace to be restored in the region, the Finland-based Biafran agitator must be arrested and extradited to Nigeria over his illegal Monday sit-at-home order.

“What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order. There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland,” the governor said.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Dada assured the Governor that all non-state actors would be pursued and all forms of criminality stamped out in the region forthwith.

He further noted that he had received a marching order from the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, to end insecurity in the South-East without further delay.

