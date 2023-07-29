Gov Zulum withdraws one commissioner nominee in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Ibrahim Ngoshe as a commissioner in the state.

The governor had on Friday forwarded the list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

READ ALSO: Zulum appoints new chairman for Borno Revenue Service

The governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri, said the number of commissioner nominees has dropped from 18 to 17 following the development.

Gusau said further details would be provided on the matter should the need arise.

Ngoshe was number 13 on the list the governor submitted to the Assembly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now