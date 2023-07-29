News
Gov Idris charges Kebbi chief judge on prison decongestion
The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on Saturday, charged the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Umar Abubakar, to decongest prisons in the state.
He made the call at the swearing of the state’s Acting Grand Khadi, Khadi Sadiq Umar-Muktar in Birnin Kebbi.
Umar-Muktar succeeded Khadi Tukur Sani-Argungu who has retired from service.
The governor said the call was necessary because of complaints about prison congestion in the state.
Idris tasked Umar-Muktar on justice, equity and fairness to all in the state.
The governor assured the people of the state that his administration would do everything possible to make judicial workers happy.
He said: “Going by my background, I am a teacher; a unionist, and a labour leader who grew from local government level to state chairman and to become president of the largest trade union in Africa.”
