‘Diya helped to sustain Nigeria’s territorial integrity,’ Tinubu praises ex-military VP at funeral

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the late former Chief of General Staff, Gen. Oladipo Diya, as a selfless and diligent leader.

The president stated this in his message at the final funeral rites for the deceased at his Odogbolu hometown in Ogun State.

In the message delivered by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, President Tinubu said Diya’s contributions to nation-building remained a reference point for upcoming generations.

He noted that while the former Ogun State military governor’s death was painful, his impactful life and legacies were sufficient to console his loved ones and the generality of Nigerians.

Tinubu added that Diya’s contributions to the sanctity of Nigeria’s territorial integrity were legendary.

The president said: “Gen. Diya’s efforts towards curtailing several uprisings that threatened the corporate entity of Nigeria are legendary and these will remain indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians and sub-Sahara Africans.

“Indeed his life of selflessness and diligence in the service of the military remains a reference point for coming generations of military officers.

“His leadership and tactical prowess greatly contributed to the success of this nation.

“He implemented various reforms in the army, including training programmes and welfare of soldiers and under his leadership, the Nigerian Army witnessed significant advancement and operational effectiveness.”

