Tinubu to host ECOWAS special meeting on Niger Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political situation in Niger on Sunday.

A group of soldiers from the presidential guard on Wednesday toppled President Mohammed Basoum and had since appointed their leader, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, as the head of the country’s transitional government.

Tinubu, who is the ECOWAS chairman, had since deployed his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, to Niger as part of ongoing efforts aimed at restoring order to the impoverished West African nation.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president expressed concern at the unfolding events in Niger.

He stressed that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance takes firm root in West Africa.

The statement read: “Following the coup in the Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja.

“President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.”

