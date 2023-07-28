Kanu orders cancellation of sit-at-home in South-East

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, ordered the group’s factional leader, Simon Ekpa and other individuals in the South-East to cancel the sit-at-home and other measures aimed at forcing the Federal Government to release him from detention.

The activist gave the order in a letter dated July 24, 2023, and read out to journalists by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, at a world press conference in Enugu.

He threatened to disown anyone that tries to impose the order in the South-East.

Ekpa had a few weeks ago declared a sit-at-home in all the five states in the South-East and rebuffed entreaties by leaders and other concerned individuals in the region to cancel the order.

The Senate on Wednesday demanded the separatist agitator’s extradition from Finland over the violence caused by the order in the South-East.

The letter read: “Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth. Equally, refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf. I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people. I have authorised Alloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

“Anybody still engaging in sit-at-home is not my disciple. Haters of Biafra and mindless murderers in uniform are hiding under the cover of combating enforcers of sit-at-home to unleash mayhem against the same people we swore to defend.

“I have sent countless messages to those purportedly enforcing sit-at-home that they are not doing so in my name. I am not begging anybody to release me just that Nigeria should have the decency to obey their own laws.

“The main issue which our people should address their minds to is the unconscionable delays in hearing the government’s appeal at the Supreme Court, which is a situation not amenable to any sit-at-home. Therefore, sit-at-home is a waste of time, resources and energy.

“Those who may not understand the genesis of the sit-at-home should refer to my younger brother’s press statement on the eve of the commencement of the original order issued by the IPOB family. My brother made it clear to the DOS that I was against the order for people to stay at home under whatever guise. This caused a rift between my siblings and DOS till date.

“Aloy should use the above contributions to form the main body of the press statement. I want our people to know how this whole sit-at-home brouhaha started. Had DOS obeyed my direct instructions to cancel the first Monday sit-at-home, opportunistic scavengers would not have jumped on the bandwagon to wreak havoc on our people.

“You (Aloy) must release the press statement tomorrow with the screenshot of the handwritten note I gave to you unfailingly.”

