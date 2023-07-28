Obi denies taking picture with Biafran agitator, Ekpa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has denied meeting and taking a photograph with self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa.

The former Anambra State governor who was forced to issue the denial after a viral photo of him and the Biafran agitator emerged on social media, said the picture was ‘photoshopped’ and meant to dent his image.

The Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, who issued the denial on behalf of Obi on Friday, said “those determined to cast his image in bad light were behind the photoshopped image.”

Part of the statement by Onifade reads:

“Obi-Datti Media office notes that the scenario is exactly what played out in the photoshopped picture of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, supposedly standing with the Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa all in a desperate move to drag Obi’s name into disrepute by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the picture was taken by Obi standing with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“In trying to authenticate their filthy and disgustingly dirty act, they inserted the picture of Aisha Yusuf behind them.”

