Dangote says over 30,000 Nigerians work with expatriates to build refinery

The management of Dangote Refinery has debunked a report that the company employed 11,000 skilled workers from India while allegedly neglecting youths from Nigeria and other African countries.

In his response, the Group Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina said the report was written with malicious intent as it did not reflect the number of skilled Nigerians on site.

READ ALSO:CBN pegs cost of building Dangote Refinery at $18.5bn

He said, the magnitude of the project requires specialized skilled workforce from all over the world and that while over 30,000 Nigerians were engaged among the skilled workforce, at the peak of construction in the Refinery complex, 6,400 Indians and 3,250 Chinese workers were among the skilled workforce.

He also said Nigerians on the project demonstrated high level of technical comeptence many hidden skills were discovered among them.

He advised the public to discountenance “such malicious and twisted reports”, and instead focus on the potential impact of the project on the overall economy and well-being of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now