Tinubu assures Nigerian youths of ‘better future’

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday called for patience from Nigerian youths following the hardship occasioned by his administration’s policy initiatives.

Tinubu gave the assurance during an audience with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory at the State House, Abuja.

He said the hardships of the moment would eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable, and inclusive economy.

The president told the youths that his administration would include them in governance and decision-making processes, assuring that no decision would be too difficult for his administration to take for the prosperity and unity of the country.

READ ALSO: Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment

He said: “I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more.

“I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It is not easy to get out of the monster of over 40 years called fuel subsidy.’’

Earlier, the APC National Youth Leader, Mr. Abdullahi Israel, said they were in the State House to congratulate the president on the party’s victory in the last general election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now