Senator Fadahunsi accuses Buhari of impunity, crippling economy

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari of crippling the Nigerian economy as well as breaching the nation’s constitution in his eight years as president.

Fadahunsi, who made the accusation on Sunday at a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Saint Paul’s Church, Ilase Ijesa, Osun State, said Buhari’s only achievements as president was crippling the economy of the country with his border closure directive and bringing hardship upon Nigerians.

“I came to give thanks to God for all that he has done so far. During the primaries till the general election, there was no casualty. I also appreciate my party, PDP which gave me the platform to contest,” the senator said while addressing the congregation.

“There was a time we called for the impeachment of the outgone President, Muhammadu Buhari because he violated constitutional provisions with impunity but because his party members were more than us at the Senate, we couldn’t achieve it.

“Closing the border was even another abnormality. We closed our borders against our neighbours as against the ECOWAS treaties. Since then, we have been having problems with foreign exchange. They destroy our economy by closing the border.

“Many things have gone wrong in the country. For now, the economy is far below zero. I pray for the new administration to be able to revive the economy”, he said.

Fadahunsi also had harsh words for former Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali.

“The retired Colonel that headed the Customs before was an aberration. I called him a locust that has destroyed the customs service. The service rendered to the nation during his time was militarized and you don’t militarise a revenue agency.

“Today, it is a sigh of relieve that a proper officer has been appointed and I’m very sure he is a firm person and will be able to bring customs out of the mess the man has put it,” Fadahunsi added.

