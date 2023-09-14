Garba Shehu accuses Buhari’s critic of buying underwear from govt’s coffers

Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has accused an unnamed critic of his principal of being a beneficiary of government funds to the extent of buying his underwear from government’s coffers when he was a military governor.

Shehu who made the allegations in a statement on Wednesday in reaction to comments credited to the criticism, said the critic who served as a military governor in one of the northern states, is angry because he could no longer get access to government funds due to Buhari’s stance on corruption.

Shehu said the former President’s fight against corruption in public service and decisions he took during his eight years in office had made those who depended on government to lose their source of income.

“There has not been a single area that had not been touched by the Buhari government. We have seen massive positive changes in the last eight years but as they say, the one who is pretending to be asleep is harder to wake up than the one who is actually sleeping.

“Bullies who attacked governments and ‘something dropped’ will continue to antagonize Buhari borne of anger from lost opportunities.

“A certain Buhari “critic” who served as military governor in one of the Northern states, even his underwear was bought from government coffers.

“How many of these people do you think were happy when President Buhari said “no more free money?

“Buhari said money in National Security Agencies is for security. Lazy men and women who can’t work cannot just walk in and walk out of that place with bags stuffed with money in a free-for-all.

“These ones have nothing to teach anyone. President Tinubu, a wise politician will equally see through their masquerade.

“Muhammadu (Buhari) has done his part and left. History will judge him, and fairly I think,” he said.

