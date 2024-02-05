News
Obi charges Nigerian govt to tackle corruption, reward hardwork
The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Monday, charged the Federal Government to tackle corruption and criminality in the country.
Obi made the call at the 21st CVL Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium on Skills-Driven Entrepreneurship in Lagos.
The lecture was put together to mark the 68th birthday of a Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.
The former Anambra governor argued that corruption and criminality kill professionalism and therefore challenged the government to fight these cankerworms in a bid to drive the country to prosperity.
He said: “Any country where the government officials are richer than businessmen and manufacturers will not survive.
“We must dismantle corruption and reward people for their talents, skills, and energy.
“The country must be structured in a way that people’s talents and hardwork allow them to thrive and contribute to the economy.”
