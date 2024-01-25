‘You’re a national asset,’ Obi charges Tinubu to make movements public

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, on Thursday berated President Bola Tinubu over his private visit to France.

The president embarked on a private visit to the European nation on Wednesday.

He is expected to return to the country early next month.

However, Obi, in a post on his verified X, urged the president to make his movements public because he is now a national asset.

The former Anambra State governor wondered why Tinubu should go on a private visit with public funds.

He wrote: “I have been wondering what is private for a sitting President who is not on vacation to embark on a publicly funded ‘private’ visit.

“May I humbly remind the President that he is now a public national asset.

“Therefore, all his movements now should be public knowledge and matters of public interest. Even when he needs a private visit like a holiday, family gathering, etc, he should state so, which is graciously allowed. But private visits, like the one he has embarked on now should be done at his expense and not at public cost.

“That is part of the cost-cutting measures desperately needed by the nation now. We now require savings of sorts to deal with every little issue that requires attention like the maintenance of small public assets.

“I often wonder how we the leaders feel traveling in sophisticated manners while the majority of our infrastructure being used by the majority, including our foreign investors, is left dilapidated.

“The situation we find ourselves in calls for such drastic cuts in the cost of governance, and attendant savings, to be appropriately used for every minor public good. That is the spirit of the New Nigeria we are clamouring for.”

