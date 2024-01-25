Atiku decries security agents’ failure to curb killings in Plateau

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday expressed disappointment over the inability of security agencies to curb the spate of killings in Plateau State.

He was reacting to Wednesday’s killing of 30 people by armed men in Kwahaslalek village of Mangu local government area of the state.

The attackers invaded the village despite a 24-hour curfew imposed on the area by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

In a statement posted on his X handle, the ex-vice-president condemned the security agencies’ “lack of anticipation and preventive measures.”

He said: “Our security agencies must exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country.

“The apparent lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern. It is high time that our security forces rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.

“Even as I call for peace, I stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Let us all come together to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated.”

Atiku, who called for peace, urged the security agencies to do more to protect the lives of Nigerians and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence and killings in the Mangu local government of Plateau state despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew.

“This heinous act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, homes set ablaze, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear,” he added.

