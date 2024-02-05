Troops rescue another abducted corps member, three still in captivity

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a driver in Zamfara State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in August last year abducted eight corps members in Zamfara.

The victims were from Akwa Ibom and heading to Sokoto State for the orientation camp when the bandits attacked their bus and took them into the forest.

Four out of the eight hostages had earlier regained their freedom.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “The combined efforts of NYSC and the military witnessed further release of another female PCM.

“Also released is the driver of the bus conveying the PCMs to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State last year.

“This brings the total number of PCMs released to five, while efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the remaining three (one female and two males) still in captivity regain their freedom soonest.

“The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed appreciates the security agents for their untiring efforts that resulted in the release of the PCMs.”

