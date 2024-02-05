News
Troops rescue another abducted corps member, three still in captivity
Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a driver in Zamfara State.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits in August last year abducted eight corps members in Zamfara.
The victims were from Akwa Ibom and heading to Sokoto State for the orientation camp when the bandits attacked their bus and took them into the forest.
Four out of the eight hostages had earlier regained their freedom.
The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said: “The combined efforts of NYSC and the military witnessed further release of another female PCM.
READ ALSO: Troops rescue 25 hostages, kill terrorists in Sokoto
“Also released is the driver of the bus conveying the PCMs to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State last year.
“This brings the total number of PCMs released to five, while efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the remaining three (one female and two males) still in captivity regain their freedom soonest.
“The Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed appreciates the security agents for their untiring efforts that resulted in the release of the PCMs.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...