Gov Yusuf to meet Tinubu over economic hardship

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said on Monday he would meet President Bola Tinubu over the economic hardship in the country.

The governor stated this during a meeting with the business community and other stakeholders at the Government House in Kano.

He said the food inflation was increasing daily hence the urgent need to put heads together to find lasting solutions to the problem.

Yusuf added that the state government would provide an enabling environment to the business community in the state.

He, however, urged the business community to reciprocate the gesture through adequate payment of taxes so that the government would generate revenue to perform optimally.

The governor said: ”I will personally meet President Tinubu to intimate him about the hardship the people of Kano State are encountering due to inflation to provide succour to the people.

“The purpose of this gathering is to fine-tune modalities on how to address the menace of high inflation because people are suffering and we need to do something about this.

“Our administration as part of its dire need to change the outlook of markets and also to enable them to compete favourably with international markets came up with policies and programmes that would enhance socioeconomic activities in all parts of the state.

“The cumulative effects of this project will be economic growth manifested in employment opportunities, job creation, and income diversification thereby reducing poverty.

“We are begging you the business community to please shun hoarding of foodstuff in warehouses, bring it out and sell it to the public to curtail the high increase of foodstuff, especially at this moment that fasting of Ramadan is quite approaching.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now