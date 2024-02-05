Lagos govt to flag off Red Line rail system month end

The Lagos State government will flag off the Red Line rail system at the end of this month.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this when he visited the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, on Monday.

The Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometre North-South rail route proposed to run from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

He said: “We are ready for the flag off of the Red Line. We are waiting for Mr. President. The President is still promising us this month February for us to formally flag it off. We have started doing a lot of testing,” Sanwo-Olu said in a Monday statement by the Lagos State Government.

“We have some rolling stocks already. We have started doing some bit of testing and if the President is able to check his calendar and give us last week in February, we are waiting for him. And thereafter, we would probably cross the ‘t’ and dot the ‘i’ to ensure that we have enough safety to begin to carry passengers.

“It is a very impressive facility. They have been in this business for over 100 years. And they are indeed one of the foremost and known train coaches manufacturers in the world.

“As you can see, these are all finished products that have been done for other cities. And I am sure, like you have seen the red ones, the ones for Lagos too, will be on this track very soon.”

I visited the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China to finalize discussions with the company's top management regarding the purchase of additional rolling stock for the Blue and Red Rail Line Projects. During the meeting, I expressed our… pic.twitter.com/jLcTlqQizo — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) February 5, 2024

