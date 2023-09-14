NIMC warns Nigerians against offering bribes for NIN registrations

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the National Identity Management Commission’s interim director general and chief executive officer, declared that using third-party services or paying bribes to NIMC personnel to hasten the registration or change of National Identification Numbers is illegal.

This was revealed in a statement released by NIMC on Wednesday that stressed the significance of following the correct protocols set forth by the organisation.

The acting DG emphasised the commission’s dedication to making sure that all registration procedures are carried out smoothly and strictly in compliance with the rules and legislation currently in effect.

“We have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the NIN modification process and to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.

“Engaging third-party services or paying bribes compromises this process and is against the law,” she reiterated.

Earlier in July, the National Identity Management Commission had noted that the commission has 5,500 active enrollment centers for National Identification Number nationwide.

The former Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, who disclosed this while speaking at an event in Lagos, said that the commission also had over 15, 000 registration devices nationwide.

Aziz said 101 million Nigerians had registered for the NIN, and 44 per cent of the total numbers were women.

From the database of NIMC, he said, 90 per cent of adults between 15 years and upwards had been captured, while the remaining were children who were either in the hospital or school.

