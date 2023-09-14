Blackout across Nigeria as electricity grid collapses

Nigeria was, on Thursday morning, thrown into widespread blackout following the total collapse of the country’s electricity grid.

The grid collapsed totally around 12:40 a.m. on September 14, 2023, leading to the massive loss of supply to power distributors nationwide.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc {EEDC} also issued a notice titled, ‘Notice of Total System Collapse’ on Thursday confirming the development.

In the notice signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, the EEDC said: “The EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40 am today, September 14, 2023.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Due to this development, all our interface TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre, Osogbo.”

The Transition Company of Nigeria {TCN}, which manages Nigeria’s grid, has yet to make any statement about the development.

