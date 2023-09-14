News
Niger set to reopen 42 schools shut down over insecurity
The Niger State Government has announced plans to reopen 42 public schools that were shut down in the state as a result of insecurity ahead of resumption for the new academic year.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the state government shut the 42 schools in 2021 at the peak of frequent invasion of some boarding schools across the state.
The schools to be reopened are mostly located in Wushishi, Lavun and Gurara local government areas of the state.
Hadiza Mohammed, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, disclosed this when she held an emergency meeting with major stakeholders in the education sector in Minna on Wednesday, adding that the decision to reopen the schools was as a result of improved security in the affected communities.
Read also: FACT CHECK: Has Hushpuppi returned from US Prison?
The Commissioner said: “The Ministry has concluded Plans to establish an online data capturing of all teachers as part of the preparation for the reopening of the schools. Indexing of students will now be initiated right from the Early Child Education (ECCDE) class to Senior Secondary class (SSS) and Early Child Care Department Education has been made compulsory as no child will be admitted into primary class without undergoing ECCDE
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...