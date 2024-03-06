Customs boss inspects Nigeria-Niger border ahead of reopening, plans to build health centre

The Customs Area Controller for the Sokoto/Zamfara Command, Comptroller Kamal Mohammed, on Tuesday, paid an inspection visit to the Illela Station of the Nigeria-Niger border in preparations for its opening following the lifting of sanctions imposed on Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Customs boss also announced plan by the Service to build a primary health care centre at the border station as a form of Cooperate Social Responsibility in appreciation of the community’s hospitality to Customs personnel.

The border was closed last year by the regional body after it imposed sanctions on Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali as a result of military coups in the three countries aimed at forcing the military juntas to step down from power.

The sanctions and other economic blockades did not however, have any effect as the Niger military leaders refused to back down and instead, joined its counterparts to announce its withdrawal from the bloc.

But following the intervention of Nigeria’s ex-military head of state, Gen Yakubu Gowon, ECOWAS on February 24, announced the lifting of sanctions on the three nations.

While speaking during the visit, Mohammed who was accompanied by his management team, tasked stakeholders and security agencies at the border station on the need for cooperation, especially in the area of intelligence and information sharing.

“With the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions on Niger Republic, and subsequent restoration of power supply to Niger Republic, it is on this premise that I came to ensure all is set towards the reopening of the Illela border while we await the last order.

“We know it has not been easy for you, but God willing it will soon become history.

“With collaboration, each agency will be able to effectively and efficiently fulfill its assigned mandate,” he said.

