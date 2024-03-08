Defence minister, Matawalle, orders DIA to go after those calling for military coup

Those calling for coup may have the Federal Government to contend with, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), to go after them.

The minister also described those calling for truncation of constitutional government in the country as criminals and enemies of democracy who should be brought to justice.

Matawalle, whose directive was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Information in the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, said: “Some mischief makers posted viral videos and inciting statement on the media depicting a false situation and impression and encouraging the military to truncate the constitution, which will never happen because Nigerians have aligned with a democratic culture, which makes coup no longer fashionable.

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country, is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to call for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.”

According to Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, those calling for the undemocratic change of government are agents of darkness.”

In the statement, titled “Democracy is Working in Nigeria,” the minister warned those calling for truncation of constitutional government in the country.

The statement read in part: “The minister warned coup mongers calling for the unconstitutional change of government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from their inglorious call, warning that government would not treat those behind it with kid gloves.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous and naive as the military has come to reality with democratic government in Nigeria and are focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

“The minister warns against the dangerous allure of coups. He said those calling for coup do not love Nigeria. Under the present government, there will be no military takeover of power.

“He emphasizes the need for elected leaders to lead, while the military fulfills its duty of protecting the constitution.”

