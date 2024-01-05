US firm, Swiftship, donates two unmanned water vessels to Nigeria

A military manufacturing company based in the United States of America, Swiftship, has donated two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to the Nigerian government.

The equipment are an S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers.

The company made the donation during a recent visit by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Henshaw Ogubike, adding that the minister had gone to the USA to inspect the facilities of high-tech military-producing hardware companies in the country.

Matawalle, while presenting the unnamed vessels to President Bola Tinubu, noted that the equipment would help to protect the maritime environment of the country as well as other areas.

According to the Minister, the equipment would be deployed to the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

The statement read: “The Minister of State for Defence presented two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu in the Villa to help fight against insecurity on our waterways in particular and the nation in general. The two unmanned ships were donated by Swift Ship Company in the USA to the Nigerian government.

“Presenting the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, he said that the hi-tech equipment is the latest technology that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

“It could be recalled that the Minister recently had a working visit to the USA and inspected NEANY, Swift Ships, and OCR Global, a hi-tech military hardware company in the US.

“Furthermore, the minister said that this is the result of his working visit to some companies in the USA.

“Matawalle told the President that the tour aimed to promote innovative technologies that would enhance the Nigerian military’s efficiency in addressing contemporary security challenges.

“In addition, the minister said that the idea was to encourage partnerships with US companies in the production of military hardware locally in Nigeria in collaboration with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

“Matawalle said that the newfound partnership would allow Nigeria to learn the innovative ways of military hardware production, which is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of bringing peace and security to our dear nation.

“The minister further briefed Mr President that part of the facilities he inspected while in the US included a rapid deployment mobile RADAR system, an unmanned water vehicle, a drone ground control station, and a compact biometric search-scan system, among others.

“He reassured the president that the cutting-edge military and intelligence hardware capabilities presented would go a long way in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.”

