Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured genuine local and foreign investors of his administration’s commitment to a conducive business environment in the country.

The Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Limited, Mr. Julius Rone, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in Abuja.

Investors from France and Japan pledged to invest five billion dollars in the floating Liquified Natural Gas sector during a meeting with the president.

Rone said the president also directed them to prioritise the project which is expected to generate no fewer than 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He said that the investors from Technip Energies of France and JGC Corporation of Japan were also directed to report any challenge to the president in the course of implementation.

