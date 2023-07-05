News
Tinubu assures investors of conducive environment
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured genuine local and foreign investors of his administration’s commitment to a conducive business environment in the country.
The Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Limited, Mr. Julius Rone, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in Abuja.
Investors from France and Japan pledged to invest five billion dollars in the floating Liquified Natural Gas sector during a meeting with the president.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appeals to governors to work with him to make Nigeria great again
Rone said the president also directed them to prioritise the project which is expected to generate no fewer than 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.
He said that the investors from Technip Energies of France and JGC Corporation of Japan were also directed to report any challenge to the president in the course of implementation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...