Reps to investigate alleged mismanagement of IPPIS

The House of Representatives has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The committee is also expected to look into allegations of mismanagement of staff recruitment across government departments and employment racketeering.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Wole Oke at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oke, who moved the motion earlier, said the Federal Government is composed of various entities, many of which are the largest employers of workers in Nigeria.

He added that a significant portion of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s budget is made up of the operating expenses of public institutions.

The lawmaker underscored the essence and the importance of managing the process of recruitment and payment of civil servants and public officers;

He said: “Notwithstanding this near-sacred role being played by the Federal Government, the process of recruiting and employment into the civil service has become one that is fraught with endemic corruption.

“Public institutions have since stopped the process of advertising for jobs and vacancies. Even in the few instances where adverts are published, the slots are already commoditised and available for the highest bidders.

“In other words, most public institutions now sell employment positions, notwithstanding the qualification of the applicant and the ability of the applicant to perform optimally on the job.

“This poses a major risk and has indeed constituted itself into a channel for the underperformance of the Nigerian public service.”

