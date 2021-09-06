Nigerian govt enrolls 711 MDAs on IPPIS

The Federal Government has enrolled 711 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, disclosed this at a training for IPPIS Role Players in the South-West held on Monday in Lagos.

Idris, who was represented by the Director of Consolidated Account, Office of the AGF, Mr. Salawu Zubairu, said the number enrolled was out of over 1,000 MDAs in the country.

The AGF said his office would not relent on its mandate until all government employees are migrated into the IPPIS platform.

He said: “IPPIS is one of the key reform initiatives of the Federal Government. It provides a platform for payment of personnel emoluments and maintains a database for information and actions on the government’s workforce.

”This position underscores the resolve by the Federal Government to evolve permanent solutions to hitches that may be observed in the operations of the policy.

“This training, which is in line with this resolve, is meant to keep IPPIS role players abreast of operations of the policy, to enhance their capacity to take full ownership of their respective payrolls, and efficiently discharge their responsibilities in the centralised platform.

“In introducing the IPPIS into the country’s public service, the government seeks to entrench transparency and accountability in the management of the payroll system.

“Prior to introduction of the IPPIS, the manual payroll system that was in operation made it impossible to determine the number of personnel in MDAs, that were paid salaries, due to non-availability of necessary data.”

