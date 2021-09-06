Politics
Buhari to commission 20 projects in Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate 20 successfully completed projects in the state in November.
Umahi disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He listed the projects ready for inauguration by the President to include roads, medical centres, malls and bridges, among others.
The governor commended Buhari for the execution of mega projects in the South-East, saying the projects would have a great impact on the people of the region.
He said: “I came to see the President and to thank him for the number of mega projects that he is doing in the South-East.
“The Second Niger Bridge is fast becoming a reality. Each time we visit that bridge location, it is always like a dream and so we the people of the South-East are very grateful to the President for this.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders security agents to fish out suspected attackers of Ebonyi communities
“We also thank him for the award of the Eastern corridor of the railway line. This is a project that is going to fast-track the commercial activities of our people.
He also thanked the President for introducing a fertilizer programme that would help the country to attain food sufficiency.
Umahi added: “Let me point out that without the effort of President Buhari through this fertilizer initiative and other programmes in the agricultural sector, it would have been a very difficult time for this country.
“And so, that project is supposed to produce a large set of granules to enable us to produce fertiliser to serve the South-South, South-East and parts of North-Central.
“Mr. President has already approved the funds and released them to the Solid Mineral Development Fund. But part of the requirement is that there must be SPV integration or private sector initiative.
“They have applied to Mr. President for approval through the Chief of Staff. So we had to remind Mr. President.”
