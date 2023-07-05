News
Mmesoma: Reps urge JAMB to suspend punitive action on UTME candidate
The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend the punitive actions against Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score.
This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante at the plenary in Abuja.
JAMB had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, accused the student of forging her result, withdrew the result, and banned her from taking the exams for three years.
The girl had earlier been declared the best student in this year’s UTME with a score of 362 out of the total mark of 400.
READ ALSO: JAMB, Oloyede face lawsuit after ban on Mmesoma over forgery allegations
Abiante, who led the debate on the matter, said the girl came out to defend herself that she actually printed the result from the JAMB website and had been a brilliant child all through her nursery and secondary education.
He said Mmesoma came first in all the examinations she took before the UTME, adding that she was not capable of manipulating her UTME result.
The House, therefore, set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegation and report back within one week for further legislative action.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...