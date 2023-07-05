Mmesoma: Reps urge JAMB to suspend punitive action on UTME candidate

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend the punitive actions against Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme who was accused of falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante at the plenary in Abuja.

JAMB had in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, accused the student of forging her result, withdrew the result, and banned her from taking the exams for three years.

The girl had earlier been declared the best student in this year’s UTME with a score of 362 out of the total mark of 400.

READ ALSO: JAMB, Oloyede face lawsuit after ban on Mmesoma over forgery allegations

Abiante, who led the debate on the matter, said the girl came out to defend herself that she actually printed the result from the JAMB website and had been a brilliant child all through her nursery and secondary education.

He said Mmesoma came first in all the examinations she took before the UTME, adding that she was not capable of manipulating her UTME result.

The House, therefore, set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the allegation and report back within one week for further legislative action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now