ALLEGED FORGED RESULT: Anambra govt backs Mmesoma, says JAMB erred

The Anambra State Government has denied the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) allegations that Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student at the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS), Nnewi, obtained a phoney exam result.

The investigation was still going on, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, when JAMB released a press statement declaring the results to be fraudulent.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Nwosu said that the student and her school approached him to inform him that she received a 362-while JAMB had declared someone with a 360-as the highest score.

He said that the Department of States Services (DSS) was called in to investigate when the Commissioner for Education interfered, but the board disclaimed Mmesoma’s findings before the inquiry was finished.

He also noted that a full investigation had been launched, naming the members of the committee to include: Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu (Chairman), Prof. Mercy Okonkwo – member, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh – member, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor – member, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo – member, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara – member, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem – member, and Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency) – member.

Nwosu said, “Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

“It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.

“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.

“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.”

