News
ALLEGED FORGED RESULT: Anambra govt backs Mmesoma, says JAMB erred
The Anambra State Government has denied the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) allegations that Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student at the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS), Nnewi, obtained a phoney exam result.
The investigation was still going on, according to the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, when JAMB released a press statement declaring the results to be fraudulent.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Nwosu said that the student and her school approached him to inform him that she received a 362-while JAMB had declared someone with a 360-as the highest score.
He said that the Department of States Services (DSS) was called in to investigate when the Commissioner for Education interfered, but the board disclaimed Mmesoma’s findings before the inquiry was finished.
Read Also: Mmesoma Ejikeme: Family of Anambra scholar cries out as JAMB effects three-year ban
He also noted that a full investigation had been launched, naming the members of the committee to include: Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu (Chairman), Prof. Mercy Okonkwo – member, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh – member, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor – member, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo – member, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara – member, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem – member, and Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (MD, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency) – member.
Nwosu said, “Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.
“It’s important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.
“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.
“It was at this point that JAMB authorities invited the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to investigate the matter and make its findings known.
“This was yet to happen when JAMB went public with the matter, thus eliciting the raucous conversations we’ve seen in the media.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...