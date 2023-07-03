Innoson calls for investigation of acclaimed top scorer in 2023 UTME

Cornel Osigwe, the Innoson Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, has demanded a probe into the claims of certificate fraud made against Mmesoma Ejikeme, who proclaimed herself to be the top student in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Osigwe in a post via his official Twitter handle, @cornelosigwe said, “The girl I met doesn’t have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath.

“That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn’t even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.”

Read Also: ICPC to appeal court ruling ordering ex-JAMB registrar, Ojerinde’s release

Earlier, Ejikeme was criticised by JAMB for parading herself as the top scorer.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the board observed that Ejikeme had inflated her UTME score manually from 249 to 362, exploited that number to secure a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors, and was about to receive that scholarship from the Anambra State Government before she was discovered.

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma.

“She was even set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed.

“She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions.

“Ejikeme will be prosecuted and have her original result withdrawn by the board,” JAMB said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now