Fire guts Soprom Hotel in Anambra

Fire in the early hours of Monday gutted the popular Soprom Hotel in Onitsha, Anambra, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said the started at 4:30 a.m. adding that the force immediately deployed its men to the scene to maintain law order.

The spokesman said: “We got the information at about 4:30 a.m. and our men were quickly deployed to the scene to cordon off the area.

READ ALSO: One dead, 12 injured in Anambra multiple road accidents

“We don’t want the situation where people will take advantage of the fire incident to steal properties and other valuables.

“The situation is under control; we are happy that no life was loss, our men are still there, the fire service operatives are also there.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now