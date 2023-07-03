Police to sanction officers discharging domestic duties for govt officials in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Monday threatened to sanction operatives attached to government officials caught carrying out domestic duties for their principals.

The command issued the warning in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Monday in Osogbo.

She said police officers attached to government officials were to protect their lives and property and not to serve as their domestic workers.

Opalola said: “The command is miffed with consternation the way and manner government officials and personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties, such as carrying handbags, umbrellas and opening of gates, amongst other menial duties.”

“The command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats.

“Such behaviour is highly unethical, and unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring police personnel.

“Government officials are therefore enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff and personal assistants to carry out such services.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now