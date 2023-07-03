Metro
Police to sanction officers discharging domestic duties for govt officials in Osun
The Osun State Police Command on Monday threatened to sanction operatives attached to government officials caught carrying out domestic duties for their principals.
The command issued the warning in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Monday in Osogbo.
She said police officers attached to government officials were to protect their lives and property and not to serve as their domestic workers.
Opalola said: “The command is miffed with consternation the way and manner government officials and personalities use police orderlies attached to them for domestic duties, such as carrying handbags, umbrellas and opening of gates, amongst other menial duties.”
“The command, therefore, warns police officers attached to these officials to stop carrying out or serving purposes other than protecting their principals from security threats.
“Such behaviour is highly unethical, and unprofessional and would attract appropriate sanctions against erring police personnel.
“Government officials are therefore enjoined to employ the services of domestic staff and personal assistants to carry out such services.”
