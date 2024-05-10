Man arrested for allegedly killing best friend over N3m

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a middle-aged man, Sadiq Zubairu, for allegedly killing his best friend, Bello Adam after collecting N3 million.

The suspect, a staff of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), collected the money with the promise of helping the victim secure with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

He later hired two assassins to help him kill the victim.

The spokesman for the state police command, Haruna Abdullahi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, said the suspect was arrested on May 5 after a report of a missing person was lodged by the decreased’s family.

The statement read: “On 05/05/2024 at about 10:00 a.m., report was received from a resident of Zawaciki Quarters in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State that his elder brother, Bello Bukar Adam, a KEDCO staff, aged 45 years old of Zawaciki Housing Estate, Kano, had left his home with his Toyota Corolla motor vehicle, ash in colour since on 04/05/2024 and his whereabouts is unknown.

‘’On the evening of the same date, there was a report that the deceased body of a male adult had been discovered abandoned at the outskirts of Eastern Bypass, around Bechi Village in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State.

“The body was removed from the scene by a team of crime-scene policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kumbotso Division, SP Mustafa Abubakar, who brought the corpse to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where a medical doctor certified the body dead.

“Accordingly, the team immediately swung into action and arrested one Sadiq Zubairu, aged 35 years old of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA on 06/05/2024 at 9 a.m.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed that he conspired with two others and jointly lured the victim to his house who until his death were intimate friends. He narrated that he tied him up, and hit him with sticks and sharp iron on his head and other parts of his body until he became motionless.

“Thereafter, he loaded the motionless body inside the boot of the deceased’s vehicle, threw him off by the roadside along Eastern Bypass, around Bichi Village and left away with the motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, 2015 model including his mobile phone.

“The suspect further confessed that what led to this regrettable incident was after he deceitfully collected the sum of three million naira (N3,000,000:00) from him on the pretext that he would secure a job offer for him.

“But having realised that he had no means of returning the money to him, he hired two hefty guys, conspired with them, killed him and hid the motor vehicle at a garage in Hotoro Quarters, Kano. The vehicle has since been however recovered by the police.”

Instead, he conspired with two other persons and lured him into his house where they jointly killed him and made away with his motor vehicle Toyota Corolla 2015 in addition to the money. pic.twitter.com/QMNZkbHFxz — Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG) May 10, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now