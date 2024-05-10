Heightened tensions as Miyetti Allah accuses South-East security outfits of killings

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reignited tensions across the country, accusing indigenous security outfits in the south eastern region of killing its members.

This allegation comes amid a backdrop of ongoing farmer-herder clashes and heightened insecurity in the region.

According to MACBAN’s National Deputy Director-General, Gidado Siddiki, the group claims to have lost 16 members and hundreds of cattle in Anambra and Enugu states over the past two months.

“Regrettably, we have consistently found ourselves targeted by criminal elements and at the same time, unfairly blamed for criminal acts we have no involvement in.

“Our markets have been indiscriminately destroyed under the guise of rooting out criminality, yet no evidence of wrongdoing has been found. Even in the remote areas where we graze our cattle, we face increasing threats from criminals without due response from the government or local leadership.

“We appeal to the government of the South East and the leaders of our host communities to recognise us as strategic stakeholders and refrain from unfounded attribution of wrongdoing to every herdsman out there.

“We implore them to support us in times of need and instruct their security forces to discern between genuine pastoralists and criminal elements masquerading as such.”

They vehemently deny accusations of criminal activity against their members and assert they are simply “legitimate pastoralists engaged in the lawful tending of cattle.”

Siddiki’s claims require independent verification. However, they do tap into a long-standing narrative promoted by MACBAN regarding the targeting of Fulani herders. This narrative often fails to acknowledge the complexities of the farmer-herder crisis, which can involve issues like cattle straying onto farmlands, destruction of crops, and retaliatory attacks.

The allegation is also likely to inflame existing tensions in the Southeast. The region has witnessed a rise in violence and separatist sentiment in recent years. Security outfits have been established by some communities to address insecurity concerns, but their methods have sometimes been controversial.

It’s important to note that some Southeast communities have also accused Fulani herders of violence and criminal activities. These accusations further complicate the situation and highlight the need for a nuanced understanding of the conflict.

The onus now falls on authorities to thoroughly investigate the alleged killings of MACBAN members. Transparency and accountability are crucial to de-escalate tensions and find a lasting solution to the farmer-herder crisis.

Furthermore, open communication and dialogue between communities and herder groups are essential. Addressing the root causes of the conflict, such as lack of grazing reserves and proper conflict resolution mechanisms, will be critical in preventing future violence.

