Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu for ‘special’ palliatives for herdsmen
The umbrella body of Fulani people in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on President Bola Tinubu and the federal government to give “special palliatives” to Fulani herdsmen to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country.
The group which made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, urged the government to consider herders in the palliatives distribution as their members were the worst hit by the subsidy removal and attendant rising cost of living.
National President of the Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, who addressed the press conference, said most herders had no bank accounts where they can easily access funds when in need and their major needs now included food and shelter.
He added that a major problem Fulani people face came as a result of not having bank accounts where they save money.
“Whenever our people take their livestock to the market for sale, transportation fares take a larger part of the money,” he said.
