Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu to appoint its members into govt

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), has begged President Bola Tinubu to give its members appointments into his government, even if it means appointing them as office sweepers and cleaners.

The South-East zonal leader of the Miyetti Allah, Allhaji Gidado Siddikki, who made the appeal in a statement in Owerri, Imo State on Thursday, said the ordinary Fulani people in Nigeria have been neglected by government at various levels and should also be considered for appointments.

“We are demanding appointments from Tinubu’s government, even if it is as office sweepers, and cleaners, we are okay with it,” Siddikki said.

“All we want is for us to be part of the government at the center.

“During the election, to my knowledge, my people voted for President Bola Tinubu because his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, told my people to vote for him and they all did so.

“We prayed, supported, endorsed and did everything politically possible to ensure his victory. So he should not abandon us. He should also consider my people for appointments,” he said.

