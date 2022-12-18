Miyetti Allah accuses Buhari of abandoning herders after re-election

The National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba-Othman Ngelzarma, has described how President Muhammadu Buhari let the pastoralists down despite their open support for his re-election bid in 2019.

Ngelzarma, who briefed journalists on Sunday in Abuja, said the president abandoned the association members after winning the election.

He also alleged that the Federal Government had neglected the production of livestock despite spending N500 billion in the last seven years,

The MACBAN chief said: “On the eve of the last election that brought in Buhari for the second term, we endorsed him. We showed the world that we are with him but thereafter, up till now as I speak to you, nothing has been done.

“Buhari has abandoned the pastoralists. This is very clear, whether Buhari or his lieutenants, the pastoralists have been abandoned by the government. In the last eight years, nothing tangible was done for pastoralists. While over N500 billion was spent on agronomy, nothing was spent on livestock, almost nothing.

“Go and check all the state government’s budgetary provisions including the federal government’s budgetary provisions. If you see what is budgeted for livestock, you will be surprised. Livestock is being neglected completely.

“How can a multi-trillion Naira business be left in the hands of literate without any form of organization? The government is getting nothing instead of benefiting a lot. This is next to oil. Livestock is next to oil. It can sustain the economy of this country with very good harnessing and organization. There’s nothing wasteful on the cow. Imagine the value chain – everything on the cow is money.”

